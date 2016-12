The media has divided love and sex incredibly, the emphasis of the AIDS campaign has been on safe sex, but the campaign has missed relationships. It’s missed emotion. It’s missed monogamy. ‘I Want Your Sex’ is about attaching lust to love, not just to strangers.

George Michael, Singer, 1987

媒體已經將愛與性荒謬地分開。愛滋病預防宣傳的重點是安全性行為,但宣傳卻沒有著重在感情關係的維繫。感情被跳過,單一伴侶制也被跳過。〈 I Want Your Sex 〉是要把情慾跟愛結合,而不是跟陌生人而已。

佐治‧米高,歌手,1987 年