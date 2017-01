We only see what we look at. To look is an act of choice…We never look at just one thing; we are always looking at the relation between things and ourselves.

– John Peter Berger, English art critic

我們只看到我們所注視的。注視是選擇的行為。我們從不只注視事物本身,而是事物與我們之間的關係。

– 約翰伯格(英國藝術評論家)