“Any coward can fight a battle when he’s sure of winning; but give me the man who has pluck to fight when he’s sure of losing. That’s my way, sir; and there are many victories worse than a defeat.”

-George Eliot, British writer

看似必勝的戰事,任何一個懦夫都可打。但給我一個人,在即使必輸無疑的時候也敢上陣。這是我的生存之道,因為這世界有比輸,更不光彩的勝利。

– 喬治·艾略特(英國作家)