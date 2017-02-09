李明熙、Kimberlogic：樂遊費城唐人街與尼亞加拉大瀑布

A Road Trip to Niagara Falls/Kimberlogic

While visiting The States this year, we decided to do a road trip to Niagara Falls. Niagara Falls is about a seven hour drive from Philadelphia, perfect for a short road trip. Being winter, we were aware that some of the viewing platforms at the falls would be closed, but we agreed that this would be the best time to visit because we would miss the crowds of people and get excellent rates on hotels for being outside of the tourist season.

After an afternoon of driving, we arrived at Niagara Falls, New York just before dinner time. Since it was already dark, we checked into the hotel and decided to drive around the town and look for a place to have dinner. Our drive around town ended back at our hotel with frustration and hungry tummies. I’ve never seen the town of Niagara Falls, New York during peak tourist season, but I have to speculate that 95% of the restaurants in this town only open during the peak season.

As we sat in the dilapidated “American” grill (attached to our hotel), eating over-priced, poorly made burgers, we had a beautiful view of Canada. Everything was lit up; it looked like the city was alive on the other side of the falls. Since our view was so different than our actual surroundings, all we could do was laugh and hope the sight of the falls the next day would make this trip worthwhile.

The falls did not disappoint! We wandered through the park on the American side and although the path down into the gorge was closed for winter, the viewing platform was free this time of year. On the American side we could hear and feel the power of the falls looking at them from the side and from above, but realized we could not fully appreciate a panoramic view of all three falls unless we went to Canada. So, we spent the second half of the day in Canada.