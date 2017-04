“I used to think I was poor. Then they told me I wasn’t poor, I was needy. Then they told me it was self-defeating to think of myself as needy, I was deprived. Then they told me underpriviledged was overused, I was disadvantaged. I still don’t have a dime, but I have a great vocabulary.”

– Jules Feiffer, creator of the comic strip Feiffer

我以前覺得自己很窮,但他們說這不是窮,是貧困。然後他們說「覺得自己貧困」是種自我失敗的想法,我是被剝削。(噢,不是剝削,是社經地位低下。)之後他們說「社經地位低下」這詞太過了,我是弱勢。我現在還是沒有錢;不過我懂很多詞彙。

- 吉爾斯‧菲佛(連載漫畫「菲佛」的創作者)