李明熙、Kimberlogic：由布岳登山挑戰！

After a couple of days exploring the city of Nagasaki it was time to head into the countryside for more hiking and hot springs. The next stop on our Kyushu trip was Yufuin, a small tourist town in the Oita Prefecture. Although Yufuin is a small town in the country, it was packed with many tour buses and people just stopping over for the afternoon.

Luckily our hotel was away from the main drag in a much quieter part of town. To get there we had to walk along a small stream past a few farms which gave us the feeling of being far from the busyness of the tourist-run town. The walk to the hotel gave us a preview of the next day’s adventure; towering over the town and the farms at 1,583 meters was Mount Yufu.

After settling in at the hotel we decided to check out the town. Before entering the busy streets, we stopped at a quiet lake to look at the fish and feed the ducks. It was nice to find serene areas in such a busy little place.