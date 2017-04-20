4月20日
冬甩經濟模式：救世良方？
英國提前大選，文翠珊下了一步好棋
除了蠢，為何人們愛直播犯罪行為？
比真藥更有用的安慰劑
東德人口減，難民還是解救出路？
快樂的演化功能
懶，但又瘦又好體能的動物
李明熙、Kimberlogic：由布岳登山挑戰！
包大人：舉辦大型活動有助企業形象嗎？
Eric Chan：環境 VS 個人

李明熙、Kimberlogic：由布岳登山挑戰！

A+A-

2017_03_Cup030_02

「由布院之森」中伏記／李明熙

九州 JR Pass 其中一個賣點是不同路線的觀光列車，雖然我們比較喜歡更快的新幹線，但從長崎到山中溫泉區的由布院沒有新幹線，我們決定坐上特快觀光列車「由布院之森」。列車主要來回行駛博多和由布院，每日六班，其中兩班更駛往別府，所有列車都是指定席，必須預先訂座。

我們在鳥栖駅轉車，墨綠色的「由布院之森」使近月台時，感覺別具氣派，心情頓時雀躍。車內以暖色木材為設計主調，配合古典的燈飾和手柄，洋溢著歐陸風韻。列車只有四個車廂，其中半個是有特大窗戶的觀光車箱及小賣部。

2017_03_Cup030_01列車看似高雅，但坐了一會就有中伏的感覺。因為車內全是拖著大喼的觀光客，以中年女士居多，她們在車廂內來回走著，打卡自拍，十分擾人。而小賣部的人龍亦擠滿整個觀光車廂，我們馬上打消吃便當的念頭。「由布院之森」唯一有趣之處，是會在路上停下，介紹沿途風光。偶爾會有職員拿著一塊寫有當天日子的大風景板，為客人拍照留念，我倆都認為這行為太傻，笑著搖頭拒絕。
到達由布院跟列車上的感覺一樣，到處擠滿遊客。一條短短的商店街，從高處遠看，只看到人頭，看不到路的盡頭，一刻還以為自己身在原宿鬧巿。黃昏過後，旅遊巴團相逐離去，店舖接近打烊時段，我們這時才漫步由布院，吃著豆腐和蜂蜜味雪糕，享受整天唯一沒有遊客的空間。

離開由布院往大分時，我們決不再坐觀光列車，車廂空無一人，平靜地獨享窗外美景。

 

2017_03_Cup030_09

Mount Yufu/Kimberlogic

After a couple of days exploring the city of Nagasaki it was time to head into the countryside for more hiking and hot springs. The next stop on our Kyushu trip was Yufuin, a small tourist town in the Oita Prefecture. Although Yufuin is a small town in the country, it was packed with many tour buses and people just stopping over for the afternoon.

Luckily our hotel was away from the main drag in a much quieter part of town. To get there we had to walk along a small stream past a few farms which gave us the feeling of being far from the busyness of the tourist-run town. The walk to the hotel gave us a preview of the next day’s adventure; towering over the town and the farms at 1,583 meters was Mount Yufu.

After settling in at the hotel we decided to check out the town. Before entering the busy streets, we stopped at a quiet lake to look at the fish and feed the ducks. It was nice to find serene areas in such a busy little place.

2017_03_Cup030_05

2017_03_Cup030_04

We started early the next morning with a beautiful Japanese-style breakfast before heading to the bus station. A fifteen minute bus ride brought us to the foot of the mountain and the beginning of the trail. After a few minutes on the trail, we were alone in the gorgeous forest where the leaves were just starting to change colors.

Being in a forest or hiking any mountain is always fun for me, but after our previous hikes around Kyushu, finding something unique about this hike was starting to prove troublesome. We went from the cover of trees to grassy switchbacks gaining height quickly. It was tiring, the sun was hot and although the views were great, our motivation was slipping.

This hike turned out to be one of my favorite hikes in Kyushu all due to the last leg; the summit. When we reached the top of the mountain we were faced with a decision; do we summit the east peak or the west peak? From where we stood both peaks looked about the same height and difficulty, so we flipped a coin and chose the west peak to summit.

2017_03_Cup030_08

2017_03_Cup030_10

I have always been afraid of heights, but I haven’t let that stop me from adventures like mountain climbing and repelling, jumping out of planes or hang gliding and zip lining in remote areas. Climbing this summit, I wasn’t prepared to have my fear challenged, but it certainly was.

Clinging to a rock face and a chain, I gave the small group of Japanese hikers below a lesson in offensive English words as I worked through my fear and carefully navigated my way up the challenging peak. Being on top of that mountain felt like more of an accomplishment than any other hike because of the inner strength needed to conquer it, plus looking over at the east peak we saw an easy winding trail that led right to the top and we knew we chose the right peak for us.

2017_03_Cup030_06

※ 此欄文章為作者觀點，不代表本網立場。 ※
李明熙、Kimberlogic 雜碎集

我們沒分東方或西方思想，只想以雜碎的遊歷去建立自己的世界觀和價值觀。We are neither eastern nor western mind. We just want to establish our worldview and values through traveling. 【李明熙】 曾用七個月時間從柏林踏單車回港，又不自量力參加蒙古越野單車賽。現從事影像製作、旅遊、教育等，自我催眠周身刀。著有「陌路回家」、「單車遊牧」及「良業遊民」。 【Kimberlogic】 An American who resides on the small island of Peng Chau, in Hong Kong, has a passion for traveling, partaking in local food and drink, different cultures and customs and watching people react to the world around them.

http://www.facebook.com/RideBackHome

相關新聞

mitakesan9

阿嬋：東京近郊御岳山森林浴

馬達加斯加漁產

原人：旁觀他人的街市

2017_02_Cup028_08

李明熙、Kimberlogic：熊本城的氣派及鹿兒島指宿砂浴

2017_02_Cup027_04

李明熙、Kimberlogic：遊玩九州　屋久島森林與櫻島火山

美劇「權力遊戲」劇照

冰島翻身之路：靠「權力遊戲」再度崛起

2017_01_Cup026_02

李明熙、Kimberlogic：兩款必試的費城美食

大雪下的薩拉熱窩

原人：悲情的黑色旅行——離不開戰火的巴爾幹

2017_01_Cup025_08

李明熙、Kimberlogic：樂遊費城唐人街與尼亞加拉大瀑布

本月熱門

Cute cat and his owner

貓奴喜訊：你的地位要比貓糧高

shutterstock_366510518

草食日本：風俗業也捱不住？

官方認證：丹麥人最幸福，包括嬰兒。

丹麥嬰兒憑甚麼不愛哭？

bloody_mary

陶傑：她只做了九天女王


昨日要聞
  1. 陶傑：還多了一個等候黎明的地方
  2. 人類文明之「火」
  3. 中朝關係：打臉不難，但翻臉很難
  4. 多少糖足以危害健康？
  5. 你是早鳥還是夜貓，天註定？
  6. 氣候變化的河川襲奪：正釀生態大災難
  7. 我懂很多詞彙
  8. 潘度琳：「樹大招風」的三大賊王
  9. 鄭立：BANG！—— 一隻好似三國殺的遊戲
  10. 尼爾：重新連接上真實的自我
星級話題
睡眠|Facebook|App||機械人|board game|科學|學習|移民|敍利亞|歷史|工作|美劇|共和黨|伊斯蘭|音樂|女性|品牌|ISIS|香港|飲食||恐怖分子|性愛|小說|攝影|教育|大選|樓市|電影|日劇|社交媒體|經濟|插畫|大數據|醫療|倫敦|旅遊|企業|google|心理學|全球化|氣候變化|曾俊華|愛情|糧食|中東|反恐|衣著|NASA|Netflix|創業|語言|美國大選|非洲|記憶|梁振英|出版|全球暖化|納粹|傳媒|時裝|健康飲食|挪威|潮流|台灣|結婚|自由|運動|研究|歐盟|房屋|人工智能|桌遊|網絡|澳洲|Brexit|年輕人|生態|難民|民主|宗教|林鄭月娥|環保|親子|希特拉|恐襲|公投|眼疾|恐怖主義|動物|金融|科技|食物|戰爭|里約奧運|商業|逃稅|遊戲|污染|希拉莉|文翠珊|脫歐|城市|美國總統|英語|閱讀|足球|特首|奧巴馬|基因|太空|兩性|廣告|子女|瑞典|時尚|社交|奧運|單身|北韓|城市規劃|建築|貧富懸殊|毛澤東|家長|消費|特朗普|特首選舉|大腦|投資|企業家|設計|智能手機|文學|失業|藝術|企業管理|丹麥|杜林普|西班牙|哲學|生物學|意大利|第二次世界大戰|總統|AI|英超|生活|情緒