李明熙、Kimberlogic：暢遊九州大分與阿蘇火山

Japan has the most spectacular and efficient railway systems throughout the country that a tourist can get almost everywhere they can think of. During our Kyushu trip we spent a lot of time taking different kinds of trains to numerous destinations. Although the trains were affordable, convenient and beautiful, we still desired more freedom.

After a short stay in Oita, we decided to explore the last leg of our trip by renting a car and going slow through the countryside. When we travel I normally drive the cars and Ming Hay always drives the motorbikes, but this time we shared the driving with him taking the first day. Once out of the city limits of Oita, the roads got narrower and much less crowded. We began winding up and down single lane mountain roads as we headed toward Aso to see what was happening with the volcano.

While planning our trip, we were originally going to stay in Aso for a few days, but about a week before we arrived in Japan, Mount Aso erupted and was designated a level 3, which meant we could not get close to the volcano, so we changed our plans and took Aso out of our destinations. While we were heading to the small town of Sujiyu for a hot spring hotel, we saw that Aso wasn’t too far of a drive, so we made a slight detour to see how close we could actually get to the volcano.

Unfortunately, it was late afternoon and the blue skies from earlier were becoming overcast and fog was starting to roll in when we entered the town of Aso. We got to see a few short glimpses of the volcano before the heavy clouds covered it completely, but the most exciting thing was seeing the ash that still covered many of the buildings in town. By the time we entered Aso, it had been about three weeks since it had erupted, but evidence of the eruption could still be seen all around. Street signs, buildings, businesses, even the road still had ash; we tried to imagine what it must have looked like the day of the eruption.

As the sun started to go down, we got back on the path so we still had some daylight to navigate through those tight, snaking mountain roads. Since the town of Aso is located in a basin, surrounded by very tall mountains in every direction, the fog beat us and had already set in as we started to climb out of the basin. The fog was so thick, the roads so narrow, and the car unfamiliar, we were both on the edge of our seats and our stomachs were in knots with the stressful journey. What should have taken us less than an hour took over two hours.

When we finally arrived in Sujiyu, we found our beautifully quaint hotel situated on the bank of a natural hot spring river. A huge, delicious hot pot dinner and a relaxing hot spring was exactly what we needed after the terrifying, adventurous drive.