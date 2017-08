“A building or a space should make one feel that a thought is within it, that it is more than a shelter, as a good book is more than words put together, as music is more than an arrangement of notes.”

– Max Abramovitz, American architect

一座建築或是一個空間應該蘊藏一種思想,超然於庇護所,正如一本好書不止是一堆文字,音樂亦不止是一串音符。

– 阿布拉姆維茨(美國建築師)