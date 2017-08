“No one is more arrogant toward women, more aggressive or scornful, than the man who is anxious about his virility.”

– Simone de Beauvoir, French writer and women’s rights activist

沒有人會比認為自己欠缺男子氣慨的男人更瞧不起、鄙視女性,甚或攻擊她們。

– 西蒙波娃(法國作家及女權主義者)