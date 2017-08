“Conventionality is not morality. Self-righteousness is not religion. To attack the first is not to assail the last. To pluck the mask from the face of the Pharisee, is not to lift an impious hand to the Crown of Thorns.”

– Charlotte Brontë, English novelist and poet

傳統慣例並非道德,偽善的思想並不是宗教信仰;抨擊前者並不是為了質疑後者,揭穿偽善者的面具也不是為了用不虔誠的手去觸碰荊棘編的王冠。

– 夏綠蒂·勃朗特(英國作家及詩人)