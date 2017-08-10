李明熙、Kimberlogic：迷失在龍脊金坑梯田

Lost in the Longji Rice Terrace/Kimberlogic

Starting from Guilin, we took a two hours bus ride to the rice terraces of Longji. The bus ride only brought us to the main road near the entrance gate of the three main Terraces. From there, we had to take two different mini buses. The last bus dropped us at the bottom of the mountain in the small village of Dayau Zhai. From the village we had to hike up the mountain for 30 minutes to our hostel at the very top.

Since this terrace was only recently opened to tourist compared to the other two, there were fewer people and not much to do or see in the village. The sun was bright and hot that day and our bags were heavy, but we managed to climb a great distance before we realized that the road in front of us had not been finished yet. We had been following a large track and missed the small footpath, so we had to go back down the mountain to find the path.

Once we found the footpath, it was another steep climb in the blazing sun. We reached a small shelter where a local couple was selling crystalized honeycomb. We sat down to take a rest and that’s when we saw we were on the wrong mountain. I felt like giving up, I was so tired and burning hot. Being that deep in nature, giving up was not an option. There was nowhere else to go, or to stay, we had to find our way. The woman told us to go all the way down the mountain and start over, but the man told us about a small path that locals use to get over to the next mountain.

He told us to go slow and keep looking over the cliff to see the path because it was difficult to find. After crossing over two landslides and searching for a way to safely get down to the path, we were finally on the right track again. The 30 minutes hike took us two and a half hours, but when we finally reached our hostel the view made all of our frustration disappear.