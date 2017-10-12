李明熙、Kimberlogic：聖安德魯斯與愛丁堡古城

Medieval Edinburgh／Kimberlogic

Although Edinburgh is a modern city with art, culture and business, it looks and feels like a very medieval city. When we first arrived, we had an overwhelming feeling of being transported back in time. Edinburgh has a new town as well as the old town, but even the new town was built back in the late 18th century when construction was quality and architecture was celebrated. The new town is stunning, but the old town that dates back before medieval times is what attracted me the most.

Edinburgh has so much to offer to people with all kinds of interests. The best thing about Edinburgh is that almost all of their museums and tourist activities are free. We were lucky enough to book a free two-hour walking tour of the old town with Sandeman’s tours and got to learn some interesting stories from Edinburgh’s past.

One of our first stops was to St. Gile’s cathedral. In front of this beautiful cathedral is a tall platform (the size of a 1-story building) with a long pole that has Scotland’s national animal, the unicorn, on top. Way back when and even still today, major announcements are made from this structure to inform the public about royal decisions and deaths. Back in medieval times, this structure had another function as well, this was the place for public punishment. The marketplace used to be just across the street and if someone was caught (or even accused of) stealing, they would be brought to this structure and nailed to it by their ear for 24 hours. The only way to escape punishment was to rip your ear off and be branded a thief for life.

Another place we visited on the tour was the Grassmarket area. This area was filled with pubs, restaurants and all kinds of shops. There was even live music outdoor in the square. This was a very family-friendly environment and it was bustling with activities. In the past, this is where the gallows stood and where the public executions took place. From thieves, murderers and religious martyrs to an unwed woman that concealed a pregnancy, they were all hanged in this part of town.

A trip to Edinburgh would not be complete without visiting the castle. With its history beginning during the Bronze Age, the castle is the centerpiece of this city. From all over the city, the castle is always in view on top a heap of volcanic rock. The castle served as the Royal residence from the 12th century until the 17th century. When Scotland and England unified under the same king, James I, and the royal residence was moved to London. Although the price to enter the castle is not cheap at £16.50, it is a great experience to see this historical site.

Since Edinburgh is so old and has continued to thrive since it was founded, there are so many hidden alleys and secret passageways as well as underground tunnels. Edinburgh also has an enormous amount of interesting stories that have been preserved over all of these years by historic societies as well as local pubs. One can see the city of Edinburgh in one day, but will crave for more stories and more time to explore alleyways, especially if they are Harry Potter fans or Game of Thrones fans.