“The purpose of bread and circuses is, as Neil Postman said in his book Amusing Ourselves to Death, to distract, to divert emotional energy towards the absurd and the trivial and the spectacle while you are ruthlessly stripped of power.”

– Chris Hedges, American Journalist

麵包和馬戲的目的,就像尼爾波茲曼在其作「娛樂至死」中所指,是要分散人們的注意力,在他們將情感轉移到荒謬、微不足道的表演時,殘酷地剝奪他們的權力。

– Chris Hedges,美國記者